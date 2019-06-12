[SBS Star] Paul Kim Shares How BTS V's Kindness Drew Them Close Together

Singer Paul Kim revealed him and V of K-pop boy group BTS' friendship began with V's kind gesture.On June 11 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', Paul Kim joined the show as a guest.During the show, one of the hosts Jung Hyung Don said, "Paul, I heard that you and V are good friends. Tell us about your friendship with him."Paul Kim answered, "Ah yes, it all started with V's kindness. When I attend awards ceremonies, I'm almost always the only one alone. All the other invitees are K-pop groups, so..."He continued, "Earlier this year at one awards ceremony, I was sitting by myself in the corner. V saw me and started a conversation with me even though he wasn't sitting close to me. He then suggested me to sit next to him, so I moved to my seat. He continued talking to me after that. He was so nice."With a smile, he added, "At the end of the awards ceremony that day, we exchanged our number. Some days later, he asked to meet up. We had some pasta and steak together. He paid for the meal."Paul Kim was referring to an annual awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' that took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul back in January.At that time, a lot of fans caught sight of Paul Kim and V interacting with each other.Later on that day, Paul Kim shared a photo of him standing among the members of BTS on his social media.In the caption, he wrote, "No words can describe how happy I felt today. I have become BTS' biggest fanboy."(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room, 'ruler_v' 'v_holic951230' Twitter, 'pkalbum' Instagram)(SBS Star)