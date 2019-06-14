[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Amazes Fans with Her Perfect Proportions

K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE's youngest member Jang Won Young showed off her insanely long legs at the group's recent concert.From June 7 to 9, IZ*ONE held its first exclusive concert 'EYES ON ME' at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.On this day, the members hypnotized the entire audience with their strong stage presence even though they did not have much of an experience in the field considering it was only their first domestic concert.All eyes were laid on Jang Won Young when she showed up at the stage wearing a boxy black crop top and a light blue shorts since she looked like she just popped out of an animated film.The crowd could not take their eyes off of her not even for a second as her legs looked like they accounted for almost two-third of her entire body with that extremely high-waisted pants,Jang Won Young looked just as amazing and breathtaking even in the photos that her fans took with their mobile phones.Those low quality pictures only helped her fans to focus better on her amazing physique and cute little face.Upon seeing these pictures, her fans commented, "I can't believe what I'm seeing right now. How's that even possible?", "She and I are the exact same height. But how?", "She got legs that go on for miles and miles.", and so on.Meanwhile, IZ*ONE is planning on taking its concert to other cities in Asia mid-June including Bangkok, Taipei, and Hong Kong.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, '102_04' 'official_izone' 'wonyongq' Twitter)(SBS Star)