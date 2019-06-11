[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Turns Into a Charismatic Police Officer

Actor Seo Kang-jun exuded intense charisma in the first set of publicity stills for his drama.On June 11, OCN's upcoming original drama series 'WATCHER' unveiled two pictures of Seo Kang-jun during the shooting of the drama.In the photos, Seo Kang-jun is wearing the police uniform and carrying his duties out as a police officer.There is seriousness written all over Seo Kang-jun's face.Anyone can easily tell how much Seo Kang-jun has gotten into his character 'Kim Young-gun'.The story of 'WATCHER' centers around an anti-corruption team in the police that tries to uncover corruption within the police.'Kim Young-gun' joins the anti-corruption team after reuniting with two of his work colleagues who had previously witnessed corruption within the police.Seo Kang-jun noted, "My character is unpredictable. He seems humane and warm most of the time, but he is capable of transforming into a completely heartless guy. He is one charming guy though."The drama is set to air its first episode in July.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fantagiogroup' Twitter)(SBS Star)