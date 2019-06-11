SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Always Completely Covers Her Face with Hair When She Cries?
[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Always Completely Covers Her Face with Hair When She Cries?

작성 2019.06.11
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet is widely known for having fierce charisma due to her powerful performances.

Actually though, she has endless cute sides to herself from her shyness to clumsiness.

When she is off the stage, SEULGI is so cute even when she does not try that it is not unusual to see other members of Red Velvet adoring her as if she is their child.SEULGIRecently, fans discovered another cute side of SEULGI and this can be seen when she happens to get very emotional during shooting.

They said that whenever SEULGI tears up in front of a camera, she quickly covers her face with strands of her hair.

It is probably because she does not want to show anyone her crying face, but she covers her face to the point where she cannot see anything.

These moments surely make you wish that you were there to hold her.

But at the same time, they also make you smile, because it is just the most adorable thing one can do.

Take a look at these cute images of SEULGI below.SEULGISEULGISEULGI(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
