[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Hilariously Copies a Dancing Doll in a Shop

Singer/actress Suzy was spotted hilariously copying a dancing doll in a shop.On June 10, Suzy updated her social media with a new video that made her followers instantly burst out laughing.The video shows Suzy standing in front of a window of a book shop where a large dancing doll can be seen.As soon as the camera begins to roll, Suzy starts to imitate its robot-like moves with a straight face.It looks like she can no longer keep a straight face after a couple of seconds though, because she ends up cracking up.In the caption, Suzy wrote, "An employee who was watching me from inside gave me a thumbs up."Along with this video, Suzy also shared lots of photos from her trip in Europe on this day.In the photos, Suzy poses in various beautiful places in Northern Europe.Her smile full of joy suggests she is having the time her life there.Meanwhile, Suzy's upcoming action thriller drama 'VAGABOND' is scheduled to be unveiled in September.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)