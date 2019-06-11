SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM Members Send off CHANSUNG on His Enlistment Day
[SBS Star] 2PM Members Send off CHANSUNG on His Enlistment Day

K-pop boy group 2PM's JUN.K, TAECYEON, and NICHKHUN accompanied the group's youngest member CHANSUNG on his way to the military.

On June 11, CHANSUNG safely enlisted in a recruit training center located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.
CHANSUNGPrior to his enlistment, CHANSUNG met his fans through his solo fan meeting 'TMC: Too Much CHANformation' on June 1.

During the event, CHANSUNG said, "Meeting all of you is my greatest happiness. I want to quickly begin promoting with all members of 2PM again. Everyone, please don't feel sad and I hope you can smile."
CHANSUNGCHANSUNG is the last 2PM member to enlist in the military with TAECYEON having been discharged last month and JUN.K, WOOYOUNG currently serving in the military as active-duty soldiers.

JUNHO began his basic military service on May 30 and will soon be beginning his alternative military service as a public service worker.
CHANSUNGMeanwhile, CHANSUNG is expected to be discharged on January 5, 2021.

(Credit= 'real_2pmstagram' Instagram, 'follow_2PM' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
