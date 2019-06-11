[영상] 조셉 윤 "3차 정상회담 연내 가능"…힐 "볼턴 조심해야"

싱가포르 북미 정상회담 1주년, 지난 2월 하노이 정상회담을 거치면서 북미 관계는 어쩌면 1년 전보다 더 꽉 막힌 상황입니다.



그럼에도 도널드 트럼프, 김정은 북미 정상은 서로에 대한 신뢰의 끈을 여전히 놓지 않고 있습니다.



두 정상이 3차 정상회담을 통해 대반전을 이뤄낼지 또, 그 과정에서 놓치지 말아야 할 변수들은 무엇인지 직접 북한과 협상을 담당했던 조셉 윤, 크리스토퍼 힐 두 명의 전직 국무부 고위 인사를 만나 이야기를 들어봤습니다.



"북미 대화가 교착 상태에서 과연 가능할 것인가라는 이야기를 하고 있는데, 3차 북미 정상회담의 가능성을 어떻게 보시는지요?"



"제 생각에는 3차 정상회담이 열릴 가능성이 꽤 있습니다. 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장 둘 다 3차 회담을 원하고요, 둘 다진전을 바라고 있습니다. 그래서 가능성이 크다고 봅니다. "

"3차 정상회담이 그럼 언제쯤 열릴 가능성이 높다고 보시는지요?"



"정상들이 참석하는 중요한 행사들이 잇따라 예정돼 있습니다. 우선 트럼프 대통령이 이달 말에 일본과 한국을 방문합니다. 그리고 9월에는 유엔 총회가 열리고요, 11월에는 아시아에서 여러 정상회의가 개최됩니다. 그래서 이런 회의들을 계기로 3차 정상회담이 열린다면 그 시기는 올해 연말보다 빨라질 수 있습니다."

"예를 들어 영변에 더해 북한 내 핵물질과 핵무기, 핵시설에 대한 선언을 추가할 수 있습니다. 그러면 그걸 어떤 이들은 '빅딜(통 큰 거래)'로 간주할 수 있습니다. 그렇게 '빅딜'은 많은걸 담을 수 있는데요, 미국 쪽에서 볼 때 하노이 정상회담 테이블에 올라온 북한의 제안은 충분치 않았습니다. 플러스 알파가 있어야 할 겁니다."

"북한에게 하노이에서 벌어진 일들은 매우 실망스러웠을 겁니다. 그래서 평양에 돌아간 뒤에 도대체 무슨 일이 일어난 건지, 무엇이 잘못됐는지 따져보고 있을 겁니다. 제생각에는 북한이 이런 작업을 하는 중이고 어쩌면 협상팀을 바꾸고 있을지도 모릅니다. 북한이 준비를 끝낸다면 협상에 나설 것이고 이는 3차 정상회담으로 이어질 수 있습니다."

"북한 사람들과 처음 협상을 하다 보면 이들이 진지한지 의문을 가지게 됩니다. 그런데 그들의 진정성은 한 번도 입증된 적이 없습니다. 또 북한은 점심 메뉴만큼이나 협상팀을 쉽게 바꾸는 경향이 있습니다. 그래서 북한이 진정으로 협상에 헌신적인지는 확실하지 않습니다."

"저 역시 볼턴 국가안보보좌관과 함께 협상에 나선 경험이 있는데요, 그는 진전을 보길 원하지 않는 인물입니다. 왜냐면 그의 이론으로는 어떠한 진전도 가능하지 않다고 돼 있기 때문입니다. 그래서 비건 대북 특별대표가 힘든 위치에 있다고 생각합니다."

"볼턴 보좌관은 '슈퍼 매파'라고 불리는 매우 보수적인 인사입니다. 북한 문제를 대화와 협상으로 풀자는 데 호의적이지 않지요. 그는 항상 북한과의 협상에 회의적인 태도를 보여 왔습니다."

"유엔 보고서 등을 통해 북한에 대한 인도적 지원 필요성이 제기되면 한국이 그런 역할에 집중했으면 좋겠습니다. 그리고 북한과의 접촉을 확대하려고 노력하기를 바랍니다. 한편으로는 한국은 북한에 한미 간에 틈을 벌리려 하지 말고 협상 테이블에 보다 진지한 제안들을 내놓으라고 요구할 필요가 있습니다."

