[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Performs 'La La Land' Sound Track as a Military Band Member
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Performs 'La La Land' Sound Track as a Military Band Member

작성 2019.06.11 15:16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Performs La La Land Sound Track as a Military Band Member
K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY showed an incredible performance with his fellow members of the military band at a recent outdoor event.

On June 8, KEY attended one outdoor event as a member of the military band.

At the event, KEY sang and danced to a sound track from a popular 2016 romantic comedy musical film 'La La Land' with his fellow military band members.

With his amazing performance, KEY proved his great singing skills have not diminished a single bit since his military enlistment in the beginning of April.
 

On this day, KEY made his fans' hearts flutter with his flawless look in the military band uniform as well.

According to fans who were there, KEY looked healthy and happy.

They also noted that it looked like he got along well with everyone from his military base.

After seeing his photos from this day, fans said, "Wow, I love the way he looks! He looks so good!", "I'm glad to see you doing well, oppa. Miss you lots!", "How did he manage to become even more handsome?", and so on. KEYKEYKEYMeanwhile, KEY is expected to be complete his military service in October 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'rubiya bam' YouTube, 'keysyou' 'meltinsmile' 'For5HINee' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
