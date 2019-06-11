SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young's Hair Goes Short for the First Time Since Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young's Hair Goes Short for the First Time Since Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.11 14:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Youngs Hair Goes Short for the First Time Since Debut
K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE's member Jang Won Young changed her hairstyle from long to short.

On June 10, a new teaser for IZ*ONE's second Japanese single 'Buenos Aires' was uploaded on the group's YouTube.
 

While fans were watching this teaser, they gasped in surprise after watching one scene.

That was the scene where Jang Won Young turned around to look at the camera in the middle of the street.

It was not that anything was odd, but it was because Jang Won Young's hair was very short here. Jang Won YoungSince her appearance in Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48' last year, Jang Won Young has always kept her hair long.

Over the year, Jang Won Young's long hair had almost become an iconic part of herself.

Consequently, this change came as a huge surprise to fans.

Many guesses are that Jang Won Young did not actually cut her hair, but was simply wearing a wig.

Whatever the case may be, fans are in love with her new look.Jang Won YoungJang Won YoungMeanwhile, 'Buenos Aires' is scheduled to be released on June 26.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official IZ*ONE' YouTube, 'official_izone' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992