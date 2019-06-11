[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young's Hair Goes Short for the First Time Since Debut

K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE's member Jang Won Young changed her hairstyle from long to short.On June 10, a new teaser for IZ*ONE's second Japanese single 'Buenos Aires' was uploaded on the group's YouTube.While fans were watching this teaser, they gasped in surprise after watching one scene.That was the scene where Jang Won Young turned around to look at the camera in the middle of the street.It was not that anything was odd, but it was because Jang Won Young's hair was very short here.Since her appearance in Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48' last year, Jang Won Young has always kept her hair long.Over the year, Jang Won Young's long hair had almost become an iconic part of herself.Consequently, this change came as a huge surprise to fans.Many guesses are that Jang Won Young did not actually cut her hair, but was simply wearing a wig.Whatever the case may be, fans are in love with her new look.Meanwhile, 'Buenos Aires' is scheduled to be released on June 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official IZ*ONE' YouTube, 'official_izone' Instagram)(SBS Star)