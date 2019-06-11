[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Goes to His Staff's Wedding & His Great Looks Stun All Guests

오진미남 옹성우 ,, 진짜 단정람지 뭔 일이야; 너무 잘났다 진짜 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 얼굴 턱선 스타일링 뭐하나 완벽하지 않은 것이 없는,, 그저 감탄,, pic.twitter.com/YGXIyg7LmD — 몽？ (@wero_mong) 2019년 6월 9일

Actor Ong Seong-wu stunned all guests at his staff's wedding with his good looks.Last weekend, Ong Seong-wu attended his staff's wedding with some other staff members, actors/actresses, and K-pop artists at his management agency.For this special day, Ong Seong-wu chose to dress formally in a gray suit.The suit made him look elegant and mature, and also did not fail to make his perfect body ratio stand out.As soon as Ong Seong-wu walked in to the wedding venue, all eyes turned to him.Then, every one of them gasped at how good-looking Ong Seong-wu was.After the wedding, he kindly took some photos with and signed his autograph to fans who happened to be there.Later, some photos and videos of Ong Seong-wu from the wedding were shared online and fans commented, "Wow, he looks incredible with that suit. How can a person even look like that?", "Wish I were there. I'm jealous.", "Come to my wedding as my husband! Marry me, please!", and so on.Meanwhile, Ong Seong-wu is busy filming his upcoming drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal translation), which is set to air in July.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)