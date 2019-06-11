SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Goes to His Staff's Wedding & His Great Looks Stun All Guests
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Goes to His Staff's Wedding & His Great Looks Stun All Guests

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.11 11:25 수정 2019.06.11 11:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Goes to His Staffs Wedding & His Great Looks Stun All Guests
Actor Ong Seong-wu stunned all guests at his staff's wedding with his good looks.

Last weekend, Ong Seong-wu attended his staff's wedding with some other staff members, actors/actresses, and K-pop artists at his management agency.Ong Seong-wuFor this special day, Ong Seong-wu chose to dress formally in a gray suit.

The suit made him look elegant and mature, and also did not fail to make his perfect body ratio stand out.

As soon as Ong Seong-wu walked in to the wedding venue, all eyes turned to him.

Then, every one of them gasped at how good-looking Ong Seong-wu was.
 
After the wedding, he kindly took some photos with and signed his autograph to fans who happened to be there.

Later, some photos and videos of Ong Seong-wu from the wedding were shared online and fans commented, "Wow, he looks incredible with that suit. How can a person even look like that?", "Wish I were there. I'm jealous.", "Come to my wedding as my husband! Marry me, please!", and so on.Ong Seong-wuOng Seong-wuMeanwhile, Ong Seong-wu is busy filming his upcoming drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal translation), which is set to air in July.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992