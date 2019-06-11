[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Goes to His Staff's Wedding & His Great Looks Stun All Guests

Last weekend, Ong Seong-wu attended his staff's wedding with some other staff members, actors/actresses, and K-pop artists at his management agency.For this special day, Ong Seong-wu chose to dress formally in a gray suit.
The suit made him look elegant and mature, and also did not fail to make his perfect body ratio stand out.
As soon as Ong Seong-wu walked in to the wedding venue, all eyes turned to him.
Then, every one of them gasped at how good-looking Ong Seong-wu was.
오진미남 옹성우 ,, 진짜 단정람지 뭔 일이야; 너무 잘났다 진짜 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 얼굴 턱선 스타일링 뭐하나 완벽하지 않은 것이 없는,, 그저 감탄,, pic.twitter.com/YGXIyg7LmD— 몽？ (@wero_mong) 2019년 6월 9일
After the wedding, he kindly took some photos with and signed his autograph to fans who happened to be there.
Later, some photos and videos of Ong Seong-wu from the wedding were shared online and fans commented, "Wow, he looks incredible with that suit. How can a person even look like that?", "Wish I were there. I'm jealous.", "Come to my wedding as my husband! Marry me, please!", and so on.Meanwhile, Ong Seong-wu is busy filming his upcoming drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal translation), which is set to air in July.
