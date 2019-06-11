SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members Turn Into 'Avengers' Super Heroes
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members Turn Into 'Avengers' Super Heroes

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.11 11:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Cast Members Turn Into Avengers Super Heroes
The cast members of SBS' television show 'Running Man' turned into the 'Avengers' super heroes for a fun photo shoot.

On June 10, the production team of 'Running Man' dropped photos of the cast members in full costume on the program's official social media account.

The special photo shoot is part of 'Running 9' fan meeting project that celebrates the ninth anniversary of 'Running Man'.
Running ManOn this week's episode of 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok was asked to design a t-shirt as the upcoming fan meeting's official merchandise.

As part of his designing process, Yu Jae Seok dressed up himself and his fellow cast members into the iconic Marvel characters.

1. Yu Jae Seok: Captain America
Running Man2. Kim Jong-kook: Hulk
Running Man3. Lee Kwang Soo: Groot
Running Man4. Song Ji-hyo: Gamora
Running Man5. Jeon So Min: Yondu
Running Man6. Yang Se Chan: Rocket
Running Man7. HAHA: Ant-Man
Running Man※ Ji Suk-jin was the only one not dressed as a Marvel character, instead he chose to be Gung Ye, the king of Hugoguryeo on the Korean peninsula.
Running Man(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992