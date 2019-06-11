[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members Turn Into 'Avengers' Super Heroes

The cast members of SBS' television show 'Running Man' turned into the 'Avengers' super heroes for a fun photo shoot.On June 10, the production team of 'Running Man' dropped photos of the cast members in full costume on the program's official social media account.The special photo shoot is part of 'Running 9' fan meeting project that celebrates the ninth anniversary of 'Running Man'.On this week's episode of 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok was asked to design a t-shirt as the upcoming fan meeting's official merchandise.As part of his designing process, Yu Jae Seok dressed up himself and his fellow cast members into the iconic Marvel characters.※ Ji Suk-jin was the only one not dressed as a Marvel character, instead he chose to be Gung Ye, the king of Hugoguryeo on the Korean peninsula.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)