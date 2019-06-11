[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK's New 'Euphoria' Remix Brings Back Memories

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has treated fans to a special music video for a remix version of his solo track 'Euphoria'.On June 11 at midnight KST, JUNGKOOK unveiled 'Euphoria (DJ Swivel Forever Mix)' on YouTube and SoundCloud.The music video gives a sneak peek of JUNGKOOK's daily life and behind the scenes of BTS' various activities.'Euphoria' was first shared in April 2018 as part of the group's 'Love Yourself' short film series 'Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF 起 Wonder'.The track was later included as the first track of BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 ‘Answer' album.The newly-released remix version of 'Euphoria' is also a part of '2019 BTS FESTA', an annual event where BTS members celebrate their debut anniversary with their fans by sharing various digital contents online.So far, BTS has shared three sets of family portraits, a self-written song by JIN, dance practice videos for 'MIC Drop' and 'Spring Day', and more.You can watch and listen to JUNGKOOK's 'Euphoria' remix below:(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)