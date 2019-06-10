SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN·J-HOPE·SUGA Turn Into Sunflowers Upon Their Arrival in Korea
[SBS Star] BTS JIN·J-HOPE·SUGA Turn Into Sunflowers Upon Their Arrival in Korea

작성 2019.06.10
JIN, J-HOPE, and SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS made fans smile with their adorable transformation.

On June 10, the seven members of BTS―JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, RM, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK's plane safely touched down at Incheon International Airport. 

This marked BTS' return to Korea for the first time in over a month after being away for its stadium world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'. BTSBTSUpon their arrival at the airport, BTS members were hugely welcomed by many reporters and fans.

RM, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK waved towards the crowd looking "normal," but it was certainly not the case for JIN, J-HOPE, and SUGA; they were wearing the top of a sunflower costume on their heads.

They had transformed themselves into the cutest sunflowers.

It seemed the three guys had lost one of the games that the group members previously played together.

JIN, J-HOPE, and SUGA stood still for photos for a little while before they walked away even though they looked somewhat embarrassed.BTS (Yonhap)BTS (Yonhap)BTS (Yonhap)BTS (Yonhap)Last year, JIMIN, J-HOPE, and V arrived at the airport each wearing a t-shirt which said, 'I support and love BTS JIMIN.' with a photo of JIMIN in the middle.

At the back, it was written, 'I am ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club)' inside a large pink heart.

Fans are in love with this year's 'BTS arrival event' as well, and thanking BTS members for always making them laugh. BTSBTSMeanwhile, BTS is planning to hold its 5th fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Busan this weekend and Seoul the weekend after.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'OnlyOneUTOPIA' 'EnchantedJM' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
