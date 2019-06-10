[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Buys Drinks & Food to Some People Around Where He Was Shooting

K-pop boy group GOT7's member JACKSON kindly bought some drinks and food to people around the area where he was shooting a commercial.On June 6, JACKSON filmed a commercial at Ttukseom Hangang Park, Seoul.On this day, some people shared their experience of meeting JACKSON there during shooting.One person wrote, "There were lots of professional cameras around at Ttukseom Hangang Park today, so I went to see what was being filmed."She continued, "There, I met JACKSON. He got out of his van and gave me and my friend some banana milk. We were like, 'It's okay. We're fine.' at first. But he looked straight into our eyes and insisted on giving it to us. He was unbelievably handsome."Another person said, "At Ttukseom Hangang Park today, JACKSON asked me if I could move my car, because he had to shoot something there. After I moved my car, he handed me some gimbap (rice, meat/fish, egg, and vegetables rolled in dried seaweed) and expensive drink. He had a really tiny face and big eyes. He was very good-looking."This person added, "I saw him chatting to the production crew while he was on his break. He was non-stop talking. He was super loud."Meanwhile, GOT7 returned with a new album 'SPINNING TOP : BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY' on May 20.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'rangq3' Twitter, 'GOT7Official' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)