[SBS Star] BTS V's Sweetest Response to a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her
[SBS Star] BTS V's Sweetest Response to a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her

작성 2019.06.10 15:54 조회수
K-pop boy group BTS' member V's sweet response to a fan during the group's recent concert in Paris went viral online.

On June 7 (local time), BTS brought its ongoing stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' to Stade de France, Paris.

During the concert's soundcheck rehearsal, one fan held up a sign that reads, "Marry me Taehyung (V's real name)."
VShe was lucky enough to be noticed by V himself, and she had her very own moment of a fairytale with her prince charming.

As soon as he spotted the fan holding the sign, V sweetly said, "Oh, so you want to marry me?"
VVAccording to other ARMYs (BTS' fan club) who also attended the rehearsal, the fan immediately collapsed in tears after V's response.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Osaka, Japan on July 6 and 7 (local time).

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
