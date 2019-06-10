SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAEKHYUN & Lai Kuanlin Meet at the Gym and Show Off Their Amazing Friendship
작성 2019.06.10 16:05 조회수
Fans were surprised to find out that Lai Kuanlin of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One is close to BAEKHYUN of boy group EXO.

On June 8, BAEKHYUN uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel.

The video took his subscribers on a tour of BAEKHYUN's day which he spent walking around, working out at the gym, shooting a show, and so on.BAEKHYUNWhile BAEKHYUN was at the gym, he happened to bump into Lai Kuanlin there.

Following intense workouts, BAEKHYUN held his camera up and waved goodbye to Lai Kuanlin.

When BAEKHYUN came to sit next to Lai Kuanlin, Lai Kuanlin wrapped his arms around BAEKHYUN's shoulders.BAEKHYUNAfter that, Lai Kuanlin looked at the camera and said, "BAEKHYUN right here is the best looking guy."

BAEKHYUN laughed and commented, "That's a lie. I know you like SEHUN the most.", making Lai Kuanlin burst into awkward laughter.

Then, BAEKHYUN said, "I'm done here for today. I'm going to get going. Bye!"

Lai Kuanlin responded, "Hyung, good job today. See you!"
 

Previously, it was revealed that Lai Kuanlin regularly hung out with SEHUN and SUHO, but nobody knew that he knew BAEKHYUN well too.

It turned out though, Lai Kuanlin was not only close to the two EXO members, but also to BAEKHYUN.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '백현 Baekhyun' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
