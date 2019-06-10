SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Nancy & THE BOYZ Q Spotted Drinking Together Late at Night
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Nancy & THE BOYZ Q Spotted Drinking Together Late at Night

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.10 15:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Nancy & THE BOYZ Q Spotted Drinking Together Late at Night
Nancy of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND and Q of boy group THE BOYZ have recently been swept up in dating rumors after being spotted at a pub late at night.

On June 10, a post titled, 'MOMOLAND Nancy Konkuk Pub' has quickly been spreading through major K-pop communities.

In the post, there was a photo of Nancy and Q seating next to each other in a separate room of a pub.
Nancy, QThe person who uploaded the photo has claimed to have seen the two late in the night at a pub near Konkuk University, Seoul.

He/she also said that THE BOYZ's ERIC and Cherry Bullet's JI WON was also on the other side of the table.

According to the person, the girls at the gathering paid for the drinks and the four were very friendly towards one another, holding onto each other's arms.
Nancy, QFollowing the dating rumors, Q reportedly shed tears at the group's recent fan signing event due to overflowing emotions related to his rumors.

While many fans are demanding an explanation, the management agencies of both singers have yet to respond to the rumors.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992