[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Nancy & THE BOYZ Q Spotted Drinking Together Late at Night

Nancy of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND and Q of boy group THE BOYZ have recently been swept up in dating rumors after being spotted at a pub late at night.On June 10, a post titled, 'MOMOLAND Nancy Konkuk Pub' has quickly been spreading through major K-pop communities.In the post, there was a photo of Nancy and Q seating next to each other in a separate room of a pub.The person who uploaded the photo has claimed to have seen the two late in the night at a pub near Konkuk University, Seoul.He/she also said that THE BOYZ's ERIC and Cherry Bullet's JI WON was also on the other side of the table.According to the person, the girls at the gathering paid for the drinks and the four were very friendly towards one another, holding onto each other's arms.Following the dating rumors, Q reportedly shed tears at the group's recent fan signing event due to overflowing emotions related to his rumors.While many fans are demanding an explanation, the management agencies of both singers have yet to respond to the rumors.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)