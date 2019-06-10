[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Tells an Unbelievable Reason Why He Once Told His Ex to Return His Birthday Gift

Singer Kim Jong-kook reveals that he does not like to celebrate his birthday in any ways.On June 9 episode of SBS' reality show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen having some raw fish in a restaurant with two of his managers.As it was almost Kim Jong-kook's birthday, the three guys talked about different birthday events.During the talk, Kim Jong-kook said, "The birthday event I hate the most is a surprise one. I hate it when people prepare a surprise birthday party or even just a cake."He continued, My dad used to tell me, 'Your mom suffered the most on your birthday because of you. You shouldn't be celebrating your birthday.'"Then, Kim Jong-kook started telling a story, "I really don't like celebrating my birthday. So, I told all my ex-girlfriends not to buy me anything."He went on, "There was this one time when one of my ex-girlfriends bought me a birthday present. I told her, 'Go give that to your dad instead.' I didn't want them to spend money on me."He added, "Another one of my ex-girlfriends once bought me a pair of shorts for my birthday. As soon as she gave them to me, I asked her how much they were. She told me that were around 50,000 won (42 dollars), but I later found out that they were over 100,000 won (84 dollars). So, I told her to return them right away. I had never worn shorts that cost over 50,000 won."After listening to Kim Jong-kook's story, both managers commented, "That's so mean though. How could you do that to them?"Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook is scheduled to hold his concert '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook' on June 22 in Busan, Korea.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)