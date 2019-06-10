SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Tells an Unbelievable Reason Why He Once Told His Ex to Return His Birthday Gift
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Tells an Unbelievable Reason Why He Once Told His Ex to Return His Birthday Gift

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.10 14:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Tells an Unbelievable Reason Why He Once Told His Ex to Return His Birthday Gift
Singer Kim Jong-kook reveals that he does not like to celebrate his birthday in any ways.

On June 9 episode of SBS' reality show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen having some raw fish in a restaurant with two of his managers.

As it was almost Kim Jong-kook's birthday, the three guys talked about different birthday events.Kim Jong-kookDuring the talk, Kim Jong-kook said, "The birthday event I hate the most is a surprise one. I hate it when people prepare a surprise birthday party or even just a cake."

He continued, My dad used to tell me, 'Your mom suffered the most on your birthday because of you. You shouldn't be celebrating your birthday.'"Kim Jong-kookThen, Kim Jong-kook started telling a story, "I really don't like celebrating my birthday. So, I told all my ex-girlfriends not to buy me anything."

He went on, "There was this one time when one of my ex-girlfriends bought me a birthday present. I told her, 'Go give that to your dad instead.' I didn't want them to spend money on me."Kim Jong-kookHe added, "Another one of my ex-girlfriends once bought me a pair of shorts for my birthday. As soon as she gave them to me, I asked her how much they were. She told me that were around 50,000 won (42 dollars), but I later found out that they were over 100,000 won (84 dollars). So, I told her to return them right away. I had never worn shorts that cost over 50,000 won."

After listening to Kim Jong-kook's story, both managers commented, "That's so mean though. How could you do that to them?"Kim Jong-kookMeanwhile, Kim Jong-kook is scheduled to hold his concert '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook' on June 22 in Busan, Korea.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992