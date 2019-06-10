[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Enlists in the Military Today

A singer-turned-actor Park Hyung Sik will start his mandatory military duty today.As previously reported, Park Hyung Sik is set to begin his military service on June 10.He will enter the recruit training center located in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do for his basic military training.After that, Park Hyung Sik will start his military service as a military police of the Capital Defense Command.Park Hyung Sik has previously experienced the life in the military at the exact same base through MBC's 'Real Man' where he earned recognition with the nickname 'baby soldier'.Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik is expected to be discharged from the military on January 4, 2021.(Credit= MBC Real Man, SBS funE)(SBS Star)