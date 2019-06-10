[SBS Star] DARA Reveals She Has Had a Huge Crush on This K-pop Star for 22 Years

K-pop artist DARA revealed that she has had a huge crush on boy group SECHSKIES' leader Eun Jiwon for 22 years.On June 8 episode of MBN's talk show 'Hunmanjeongeum', DARA was featured as a guest.During the talk, one of the hosts Kim Seong-ju said, "DARA, I heard that you have fancied Eun Jiwon for like 22 years. Is that why you didn't even hesitate when our production team asked you if you could join our show as a guest?"He continued, "They told me that you said, 'There will be three people I really like on the show. Park Joon of boy group god, Eun Jiwon, and JeA of girl group Brown Eyed Girls. But the way I like Park Joon and Eun Jiwon is different. I like Park Joon as a person I work with, but I like Eun Jiwon as a man.'"DARA shyly laughed and commented, "Did I say that? I don't remember saying that at all. Gosh, I hope I'm not making him feel uncomfortable right now."Then, JeA said, "DARA and I go to the same hair salon. Whenever I meet her after I filmed this show with Eun Jiwon, DARA would say to me with excitement, 'Isn't Jiwon oppa just so perfect?'"JeA carried on, "She would also say things like, 'You know he changed his hairstyle, right? Doesn't he look much better than those younger and stylish K-pop stars?'"Eun Jiwon burst out laughing and stated, "No, no. That is an overstatement."After laughing with Eun Jiwon, DARA answered the hosts' question, "What do you like about him?"DARA answered, "I've been a big fan of him since the early 2000s. First of all, he is really good-looking. Secondly, he looks cold from the outside, but he actually is a very caring person."When DARA was done answering the question, Kim Seong-ju asked Eun Jiwon, "Were you aware of all this?"Eun Jiwon responded, "22 years is probably a bit exaggerated, but yes, I knew that she liked me. She came to support me and other SECHSKIES members when we held a concert for the first time after we reunited."Currently, DARA and Eun Jiwon are under the same management agency―YG Entertainment.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBN Hunmanjeongeum)(SBS Star)