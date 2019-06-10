SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Choi Min Hwan Under Fire for Throwing Dangerous Pitch While Holding His Son
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Choi Min Hwan Under Fire for Throwing Dangerous Pitch While Holding His Son

Choi Min Hwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND apologized for endangering his baby son while throwing a ceremonial first pitch.

On June 8, Choi Min Hwan throw the pitch at the baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and LG Twins that took place at Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium.

Choi Min Hwan first sang the national anthem at the game with his wife Yulhee and his son Jae Yul by his side, and threw the first pitch while holding his son in a baby carrier.
Choi Min Hwan, Yulhee, and their sonHowever, people became concerned that Jae Yul's neck might hae suffered a shock due to Choi Min Hwan's fast movement of his upper body for the pitch.

They commented, "Are you out of your mind? Baby's neck is very weak, and everybody knows that.", "Why didn't he take the baby out and do that? Is the baby okay?", "He doesn't know anything! He doesn't seem to deserve to be a parent yet.", and more.
 
The next day, Choi Min Hwan shared a message of apology on his social media for causing concerns.
Choi Min Hwan, Yulhee, and their sonChoi Min Hwan wrote, "Due to my carelessness, it would have been dangerous for my baby, and I'm sorry for causing many people to worry about this."

He added, "As a father who loves his baby more than anyone else in the world, I will do my best to make sure that my son grows up safe and healthy."
Choi Min Hwan, Yulhee, and their sonMeanwhile, Choi Min Hwan and Yulhee gave birth to their first child Jae Yul in June 2018.

(Credit= Online Community, 'minhwan12' 'yul._.hee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
