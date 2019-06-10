SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Comes Down the Stage to Greet a Fan in a Wheelchair in Paris
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS came down the stage during Paris concert and there was a very sweet reason behind it.

On June 8, BTS' held its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Paris, France.BTSAt the end of the concert, JUNGKOOK did something that melted every ARMY(the name of BTS' fan club)'s heart.

When JUNGKOOK was waving goodbye to fans, he noticed a fan with a wheelchair.

JUNGKOOK pointed at her while stepping down from the stage, then jumped over the barrier to go closer to the fan.

When JUNGKOOk got to the fan, he held her hand and said, "Thank you so much for coming." in English.
 
This fan later took social media to share her experience and express gratitude to JUNGKOOK.

She started off by saying, "Hello guys, I was the girl JUNGKOOK came to meet. He took my hand and said to me, 'Thank you so much for coming.' in English. Everything happened so fast, but I managed to tell him that I love him just before he left. JUNGKOOK made my day unforgettable. The look in his eyes will stay in my heart forever."
 
She also mentioned how JUNGKOOK was swarmed by other fans around her in attempt to get close to him instead of giving him space.

Because of these fans, both JUNGKOOK and the fan ended up getting pushed around, and he was forced to jump back over the barrier with the help of security guards.

She said, "Eveybody came to him as soon as he was down. Thankfully, I didn't get hurt. My dad, friends, some people I met tonight, and security guards protected me from them. I'm glad to know that JUNGKOOK is okay too, but I hope he isn't in trouble now for what he did."

Many videos from this moment made their way online after the concert, and a lot of ARMY are furious about what their fellow ARMY did at that time.
   
Meanwhile, all seven members of BTS were recently invited to join the Recording Academy as voting members.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Arisha_Vendavel' 'idareu_jk' 'nVkook7' 'bts_bighit' 'mymytae_' 'StepByStep0901' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992