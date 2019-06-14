SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GFRIEND UMJI Becomes Princess Jasmine Herself!
[SBS Star] GFRIEND UMJI Becomes Princess Jasmine Herself!

작성 2019.06.14
K-pop girl group GFRIEND's member UMJI made her fans fall in love with her once again with the pictures of herself dressed as princess Jasmine from the movie 'Aladdin'.

On June 9, UMJI posted a few pictures of herself on the group's official fan club website.
GFRIEND UMJIUMJI looked breathtaking in all of them, but the ones she took at the group's past fan signing event certainly stood out among the others.

Back in February, the members of GFRIEND honored their promise that they would attend the group's fan signing event wearing different costumes if they rank #1 on a music show.
GFRIEND UMJIThe fans absolutely loved it when these six princesses showed up at the site wearing beautiful gowns and makeup that grasp the essence of their character so impeccably, and simply could not take their eyes off of them.
GFRIEND UMJIThey truly went overboard after seeing UMJI turning into Jasmine since she not only looked more attractive than ever, but also reenacted the character with utmost perfection.
GFRIEND UMJIFor this reason, the selfies she dropped four months after the event once again reminded everyone of how stunning she looked on that day.

Upon seeing these pictures, fans commented, "Absolutely gorgeous. I'm speechless.", "She should wear that costume more often. That color looks amazing on her.", "That makeup is everything. Just love it.", and many more.

Meanwhile, GFRIEND is scheduled to resume its Asia tour 'GFRIEND 2019 ASIA TOUR 「GO GO GFRIEND!ND!」' with the concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 29.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= GFRIEND's official fan club website, 'gfrdofficial' Facebook, 'UMJI_JJANG' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
