[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Establishes His Own Agency Ahead of Solo Debut
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Establishes His Own Agency Ahead of Solo Debut

작성 2019.06.10 10:25 수정 2019.06.10 10:31
Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One has officially established his own one-man management agency.

On June 10, Kang Daniel's new agency KONNECT Entertainment issued a statement announcing that he had recently set up his own agency in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.
Kang DanielThe agency's name 'KONNECT' comes from the words 'Korea' and 'Connect', meaning that Kang Daniel aims to connect Korea to the rest of the world through his activities.

KONNECT Entertainment stated, "After considering what kind of agency structure would suit his long-term activities, Kang Daniel decided to establish a one-man agency."

The agency explained, "Such decision was heavily influenced by the fact that Kang Daniel wanted to return as quickly as possible to his fans who have waited for a long time. As it can be both focused and effective in its work, a one-man agency is the best suit to help him to resume his activities as soon as possible."
Kang DanielLast month, the Seoul District Court ruled in Kang Daniel's favor in his contract dispute with LM Entertainment, his previous agency, allowing him to pursue independent activities without any interference from the former agency.
Kang DanielKang Daniel gave an update to his fans by holding a live broadcast on June 9, announcing that he was working on his upcoming solo debut.

(Credit= SBS funE, SWING Entertainment, 'daniel.k.here' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
