[SBS Star] Who Shares with Whom? SM Artists Share Microphones at 'SMTOWN Concert'

If you are a fan of K-pop, you would already know that SM Entertainment is one of the biggest management agencies of Korea.
As the agency houses numerous artists, they usually have limited number of microphones when they are holding their joint SMTOWN concerts such as 'SMTOWN LIVE'.
Recently, some fans discovered the labels attached on the microphones that SMTOWN artists share on the stage.
Check out who shared his/her microphone with whom on the list below.
1. EXO BAEKHYUN & Red Velvet YERI
2. EXO KAI & Red Velvet SEULGI
3. EXO SUHO & Red Velvet JOY
4. Girls' Generation Taeyeon & NCT JAEHYUN
5. Girls' Generation Hyoyeon & NCT HAECHAN
6. Super Junior YeSung & EXO XIUMIN
7. Super Junior HeeChul & NCT LUCAS
8. Super Junior LeeTeuk & EXO CHEN
(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)
(SBS Star)