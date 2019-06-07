SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Who Shares with Whom? SM Artists Share Microphones at 'SMTOWN Concert'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Who Shares with Whom? SM Artists Share Microphones at 'SMTOWN Concert'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.07 18:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Who Shares with Whom? SM Artists Share Microphones at SMTOWN Concert
If you are a fan of K-pop, you would already know that SM Entertainment is one of the biggest management agencies of Korea.

As the agency houses numerous artists, they usually have limited number of microphones when they are holding their joint SMTOWN concerts such as 'SMTOWN LIVE'.
SM Entertainment artistsRecently, some fans discovered the labels attached on the microphones that SMTOWN artists share on the stage.

Check out who shared his/her microphone with whom on the list below.

1. EXO BAEKHYUN & Red Velvet YERI
SM Entertainment artists2. EXO KAI & Red Velvet SEULGI
SM Entertainment artists3. EXO SUHO & Red Velvet JOY
SM Entertainment artists4. Girls' Generation Taeyeon & NCT JAEHYUN
SM Entertainment artists5. Girls' Generation Hyoyeon & NCT HAECHAN
SM Entertainment artists6. Super Junior YeSung & EXO XIUMIN
SM Entertainment artists7. Super Junior HeeChul & NCT LUCAS
SM Entertainment artists8. Super Junior LeeTeuk & EXO CHEN
SM Entertainment artists(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992