[SBS Star] Who Shares with Whom? SM Artists Share Microphones at 'SMTOWN Concert'

If you are a fan of K-pop, you would already know that SM Entertainment is one of the biggest management agencies of Korea.As the agency houses numerous artists, they usually have limited number of microphones when they are holding their joint SMTOWN concerts such as 'SMTOWN LIVE'.Recently, some fans discovered the labels attached on the microphones that SMTOWN artists share on the stage.Check out who shared his/her microphone with whom on the list below.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)