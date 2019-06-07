SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells What Her Married Life with Ahn Jae Hyeon Is Like These Days
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells What Her Married Life with Ahn Jae Hyeon Is Like These Days

작성 2019.06.07
Actress Koo Hye Sun described what her married life has been like with actor Ahn Jae Hyeon lately.

On June 7, Koo Hye Sun sat down for an interview with the press ahead of her art exhibition grand opening at Hapjeong-dong, Seoul.

As Koo Hye Sun moved her management agency to HB Entertainment―an agency where it represents Ahn Jae Hyeon in the beginning of the week, a lot of questions involved Ahn Jae Hyeon.Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae HyeonFirst, Koo Hye Sun commented on the news about signing with HB Entertainment.

The actress said, "I chose HB Entertainment partly because of Jae Hyeon. I only had to think of myself when I was single, but it's different now; I have to think of both of us."

She continued, "I didn't want to affect Jae Hyeon negatively with any of the work that I do. That's why I decided to move to the same agency. I believed it will allow me to focus more on building my acting career." Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae HyeonThen, Koo Hye Sun mentioned that they have not spoken to each other much recently, because Ahn Jae Hyeon has been busy.

Koo Hye Sun said, "Jae Hyeon probably doesn't know that I'm here today. I didn't tell him. For the past couple of weeks, he has been spending a lot of time working out for his next project. So, we haven't had much time to see each other."

She added with a smile, "He probably would find out what I had been up to today after reading those news articles about me later."Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae HyeonKoo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon started dating each other while shooting KBS' drama 'Blood' in the beginning of 2015, then got married on May 21, 2016.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
