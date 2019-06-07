[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang's Sweet Birthday Gift for Her Mother Makes Everyone Smile

On June 7, Yano Shiho updated her personal social media account with a photo and a video of the gifts that she received from her daughter―a flower bouquet and a birthday card.
Along with the photo, Yano Shiho wrote, "Choo Sung Hoon, Choo Sa Rang, and everyone, thank you for so many birthday wishes!"
She continued, "Sa Rang chose the rainbow flowers. The birthday card she made with her friend also moved me. I'm now 43, and I would like to cherish everything more with a heart full of kindness and love."
It seems like Choo Sa Rang put a lot of though into the birthday card, as it has multiple pages full of colorful, creative drawings for her mother.
Upon seeing her post, fans commented, "Sa Rang's so cute and thoughtful. And she's really good at drawing, too!", "What an adorable birthday gift it is. Happy birthday Shiho!", and more.
(Credit= 'shiho_style' Instagram)
(SBS Star)