SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Shows a Cute Response After Having Eye Contact with a Bee
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Shows a Cute Response After Having Eye Contact with a Bee

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.07 16:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Shows a Cute Response After Having Eye Contact with a Bee
K-pop boy group THE BOYZ's member YOUNGHOON was spotted getting frightened by a bee.

On June 2, THE BOYZ spent some quality time with fans at an outdoor mini fan meeting.YOUNGHOONIn the middle of the fan meeting when YOUNGHOON was chatting to fans, a bee flew near him.

Soon, YOUNGHOON noticed that there was a bee around him.YOUNGHOONYOUNGHOONA few seconds later, the bee went right next to YOUNGHOON, startling him.

After having eye contact with the bee, YOUNGHOON cowered in fear and waved his hand about.YOUNGHOONThe bee immediately flew away, but he still looked extremely scared for a while.

Following the release of photos that captured this exact moment, fans have not stopped commenting on how adorable his response was.YOUNGHOONYOUNGHOONMeanwhile, THE BOYZ just wrapped up promoting its latest title track 'Bloom Bloom' that it begun on April 29.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mnt_9788' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992