[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Shows a Cute Response After Having Eye Contact with a Bee

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ's member YOUNGHOON was spotted getting frightened by a bee.On June 2, THE BOYZ spent some quality time with fans at an outdoor mini fan meeting.In the middle of the fan meeting when YOUNGHOON was chatting to fans, a bee flew near him.Soon, YOUNGHOON noticed that there was a bee around him.A few seconds later, the bee went right next to YOUNGHOON, startling him.After having eye contact with the bee, YOUNGHOON cowered in fear and waved his hand about.The bee immediately flew away, but he still looked extremely scared for a while.Following the release of photos that captured this exact moment, fans have not stopped commenting on how adorable his response was.Meanwhile, THE BOYZ just wrapped up promoting its latest title track 'Bloom Bloom' that it begun on April 29.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mnt_9788' Twitter)(SBS Star)