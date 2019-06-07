[SBS Star] JIMIN & JUNGKOOK's Hometown Busan Plans to Go Purple for BTS' Upcoming Event

South Korea's southern port city Busan, K-pop boy group BTS' two members JIMIN and JUNGKOOK's hometown, is considering "going purple" for the group's upcoming fan meeting event.According to Busan Ilbo's report on June 7, the Busan Metropolitan Council filed an official proposal to review possibilities of lighting up the city's popular landmarks in purple in celebration of BTS' upcoming event taking place in Busan.New York's Empire State Building and London's Wembley Stadium have also welcomed BTS' arrival in the city by going purple―the color that holds a special meaning for BTS and its fans, ARMY.Local councilor Je Dae-wook said, "BTS is a world-class superstar with an endless amount of international influence, as confirmed by the group's latest concert at Wembley Stadium."He continued, "The fan meeting event taking place in Busan is inevitably a good opportunity to promote the city and its tourism. We have to search ways to utilize BTS' upcoming event as a strong way of promoting the city."Busan Metropolitan City government is now looking into the proposal whether to decide lighting up Busan's three major landmarks―Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge, and Busan Tower―in purple.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its fan meeting 'BTS 5TH MUSTER MAGIC SHOP' at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium on June 22 and 23.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)