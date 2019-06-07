SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DAE HWI Tells How Much Kang Daniel Cried on the Last Day of Wanna One's Concert
Disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One's member DAE HWI revealed how much his fellow member Kang Daniel cried on the last day of the group's concert.

On June 5 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', DAE HWI made a guest appearance.DAE HWIDuring the talk, DAE HWI spoke about the time when Wanna One was still promoting.

DAE HWI said, "We held a 4-day concert in January. All members of Wanna One cried so much on the last day, because we were no longer going to be Wanna One after that day. I still remember the exact date―January 27."DAE HWIHe continued, "Everyone cried so much. We all cried our eyes out. Kang Daniel especially cried a lot though. He sobbed while holding on to each staff member. It still gets me emotional just by thinking about that time."DAE HWIThen, DAE HWI mentioned the recent gathering that they had.

DAE HWI said, "We met up not too long ago. It was right before our leader Yoon Jisung enlisted in the military. We spent some time together in a restaurant owned by entertainer Hong Seok-chun."
DAE HWIMeanwhile, DAE HWI debuted as a member of 6-member boy group AB6IX on May 22, and Kang Daniel is gearing up to make debut as a solo artist soon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'champagnepink_' 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)  
