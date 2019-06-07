SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted Feeling Unwell at a Recent Event in Manila
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted Feeling Unwell at a Recent Event in Manila

작성 2019.06.07
Fans are expressing concerns over JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as she was spotted looking unwell at a recent event.

On June 6, the members of BLACKPINK had a meet and greet event in Manila, the Philippines.

During the event, fans noticed that JENNIE looked like she was feeling unwell. 
BLACKPINKJENNIE held her stomach several times, was seen having trouble breathing, and looked exhausted and pale.

Despite her poor health condition, JENNIE managed to take part in the event with a beautiful smile on her face.
BLACKPINKMany fans have been expressing their concerns over JENNIE's health, commenting, "It seems like she's having a panic attack. Please take care of yourself first, JENNIE.", "Her dedication though. Love her so much.", and more.
JENNIESoon after the event, JENNIE also took her personal social media account and wrote, "I'm okay. Love you BLINKs."
 

(Credit= 'JustRRRawrs' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
