[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Expresses Gratitude to Fans on His 15th Debut Anniversary

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi sent his fans a sincere thank you message in celebration of his 15th debut anniversary.On June 5, Lee Seung Gi shared a photo and message on his social media.The photo was of Lee Seung Gi posing and smiling for the camera against the clear sunny sky.Along with this photo, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "The past 15 years have been a delightful journey thanks to you, AIREN (the name of Lee Seung Gi's fan club)."He went on, "I'm happy that I have been your 'star' and I will continue to be one. I cannot thank you enough. Sending my heart to everyone who has sent me congratulatory messages today!"Debuted in 2004 with an album 'A Dream of a Moth', Lee Seung Gi instantly gained the public's attention with the title track 'Because You Are My Girl'.A lot of Lee Seung Gi's songs since including 'Will You Marry Me?', 'I Will Give You My Everything', and many more, have topped various domestic music charts.His career in acting was also a major success as well; after making a special appearance in a sitcom 'Nonstop 5' (2004), Lee Seung Gi continually managed to land a starring role in hit dramas/movies such as 'My Gumiho' (2010), 'Gu Family Book' (2013), 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' (2018), and so on.Recently, Lee Seung Gi wrapped up shooting his upcoming action thriller drama 'VAGABOND' that is set to air in September.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, SBS 'Inkigayo' 'My Gumiho', MBC 'Gu Family Book', CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)