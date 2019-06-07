SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Expresses Gratitude to Fans on His 15th Debut Anniversary
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Expresses Gratitude to Fans on His 15th Debut Anniversary

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.07 11:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Expresses Gratitude to Fans on His 15th Debut Anniversary
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi sent his fans a sincere thank you message in celebration of his 15th debut anniversary.

On June 5, Lee Seung Gi shared a photo and message on his social media.

The photo was of Lee Seung Gi posing and smiling for the camera against the clear sunny sky.

Along with this photo, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "The past 15 years have been a delightful journey thanks to you, AIREN (the name of Lee Seung Gi's fan club)."

He went on, "I'm happy that I have been your 'star' and I will continue to be one. I cannot thank you enough. Sending my heart to everyone who has sent me congratulatory messages today!"Lee Seung GiLee Seung GiDebuted in 2004 with an album 'A Dream of a Moth', Lee Seung Gi instantly gained the public's attention with the title track 'Because You Are My Girl'.

A lot of Lee Seung Gi's songs since including 'Will You Marry Me?', 'I Will Give You My Everything', and many more, have topped various domestic music charts.Lee Seung GiHis career in acting was also a major success as well; after making a special appearance in a sitcom 'Nonstop 5' (2004), Lee Seung Gi continually managed to land a starring role in hit dramas/movies such as 'My Gumiho' (2010), 'Gu Family Book' (2013), 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' (2018), and so on.Lee Seung GiRecently, Lee Seung Gi wrapped up shooting his upcoming action thriller drama 'VAGABOND' that is set to air in September.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, SBS 'Inkigayo' 'My Gumiho', MBC 'Gu Family Book', CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992