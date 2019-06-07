[SBS Star] BTS Members Will Vote for GRAMMY Winners as Voting Members of the Recording Academy

K-pop boy group BTS and the group's producer Bang Si-hyuk of Big Hit Entertainment are officially invited to join the Recording Academy.The Recording Academy is a prestigious American music institution known for its annual 'GRAMMY Awards', and it had extended 1,340 invitations to "qualified music creators and business professionals" to join as members.The seven members of BTS have been invited to join the Recording Academy as voting members, while producer Bang Si-hyuk has been invited to join as a professional member.With their memberships, BTS and Bang Si-hyuk will be eligible to vote for recipients of the '2020 GRAMMY Awards'.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour at Stade de France, Paris on June 7 and 8 (local time).(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)