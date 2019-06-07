SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Spends Her Vacation in the Most Meaningful Way
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Spends Her Vacation in the Most Meaningful Way

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.07 15:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Spends Her Vacation in the Most Meaningful Way
K-pop girl group TWICE's member TZUYU paid a visit to one school in Cambodia to help out the children in need during her vacation.

Recently, one fan posted a short video of the students expressing their joy after receiving an unexpected gift from TZUYU and her parents.
 
Along with the video, the fan wrote, "The family is very cute. They went to Cambodia to donate the school supplies for the children in need."

In the video, the kids were clapping and smiling out of genuine joy.

Then, the students expressed their gratitude by singing the birthday song to TZUYU who will be turning 20 in about a week and giving her a beautiful birthday cake.
TZUYUTZUYU gladly took pictures with all the people who asked for a photo and spent the rest of her vacation exploring what Cambodia has to offer.
TZUYUThis news moved many of her fans all over the world since this was not something that her management agency JYP Entertainment has set up for her, but was something that she planned on her own.

Upon hearing this heartwarming story, her fans commented, "TZUYU, you deserve all the good things in the world. You're so sweet.", "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "She's a saint.", and so on.
TZUYUMeanwhile, TWICE will resume its world tour 'TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 'TWICELIGHTS' with the concert in Bangkok which will be held on June 15 (local time).

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'TZUYU_WORLD' 'achihihihuhu' Twitter, 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992