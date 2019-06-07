[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Spends Her Vacation in the Most Meaningful Way

K-pop girl group TWICE's member TZUYU paid a visit to one school in Cambodia to help out the children in need during her vacation.Recently, one fan posted a short video of the students expressing their joy after receiving an unexpected gift from TZUYU and her parents.Along with the video, the fan wrote, "The family is very cute. They went to Cambodia to donate the school supplies for the children in need."In the video, the kids were clapping and smiling out of genuine joy.Then, the students expressed their gratitude by singing the birthday song to TZUYU who will be turning 20 in about a week and giving her a beautiful birthday cake.TZUYU gladly took pictures with all the people who asked for a photo and spent the rest of her vacation exploring what Cambodia has to offer.This news moved many of her fans all over the world since this was not something that her management agency JYP Entertainment has set up for her, but was something that she planned on her own.Upon hearing this heartwarming story, her fans commented, "TZUYU, you deserve all the good things in the world. You're so sweet.", "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "She's a saint.", and so on.Meanwhile, TWICE will resume its world tour 'TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 'TWICELIGHTS' with the concert in Bangkok which will be held on June 15 (local time).(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'TZUYU_WORLD' 'achihihihuhu' Twitter, 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)(SBS Star)