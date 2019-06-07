[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Responds to RM's Support at BTS' Wembley Concert

Soccer player Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur FC) gave a shout-out to K-pop boy group BTS and its leader RM.During the group's recent concert at Wembley Stadium, London, BTS showed support for Son Heung-min who was playing in the '2018 UEFA Champion's League' the same day.RM showed up on stage wearing a 'SON' cap during the performance of 'Anpanman', and showed it off to the camera in a respect and encouragement for Son Heung-min and his big day.SBS' sports TV show 'Football Magazine Goal' got in touch with Son Heung-min and asked him about BTS, and he proudly explained that he is an ARMY as well.Son Heung-min said, "My teammates even asked me if I'm friends with BTS. They are so popular in the U.K. and the rest of the world."He continued, "I'm sorry that I wasn't able to bring forth a good result when they cheered for me like that."Son Heung-min then asked ARMYs (BTS' fan club) who are watching the video, "Please let them know that I'm also cheering for them as a full supporter."(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, '풋볼매거진골' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)