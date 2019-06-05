[SBS Star] Apink EUNJI's Obsessive Fan Exposes the Location of Her House During a Live Broadcast

One obsessive fan of K-pop girl group Apink's member EUNJI crossed the line during her recent live broadcast.Early in the morning of June 5, EUNJI turned on a voice-only live broadcast to spend some time with fans who had not gone to bed yet.During the live broadcast, some fans asked her if she could show them her house some time in the future.EUNJI hesitated for a while, then answered, "I don't think I want to reveal the place where I live. As you know, other Apink members and I were threatened by this person for a long time and I'm slightly scared to reveal anything about home."EUNJI continued, "I don't want to think about all those things that happened to us in the past, but they keep coming back to me every now and then. It actually makes me not want to hold a live broadcast as well."She added, "But I can definitely show you guys my work studio. I'll turn the live broadcast on when I'm in places other than home, okay?"Right then, one person listening to her live broadcast revealed the location of her house in the comment section.This person not only just left one comment, but several comments that said, "You live in OOOOO apartment, EUNJI. I know it."Fans first noticed these creepy comments, and let EUNJI know right away.Instead of freaking out, EUNJI calmly responded, "Hey, weird person. Will you just stop watching my live broadcast? Don't worry, everyone. I'm going to report him/her."For over a year until the beginning of this year, Apink received a series of threats from a person who was identified as a man in his 30s living in Canada.The police is trying to catch this person at the moment.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Apink' NAVER V LIVE, 'Official.Apink2011' Facebook)(SBS Star)