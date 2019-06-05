SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Apink EUNJI's Obsessive Fan Exposes the Location of Her House During a Live Broadcast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Apink EUNJI's Obsessive Fan Exposes the Location of Her House During a Live Broadcast

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.05 18:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Apink EUNJIs Obsessive Fan Exposes the Location of Her House During a Live Broadcast
One obsessive fan of K-pop girl group Apink's member EUNJI crossed the line during her recent live broadcast.

Early in the morning of June 5, EUNJI turned on a voice-only live broadcast to spend some time with fans who had not gone to bed yet.

During the live broadcast, some fans asked her if she could show them her house some time in the future.

EUNJI hesitated for a while, then answered, "I don't think I want to reveal the place where I live. As you know, other Apink members and I were threatened by this person for a long time and I'm slightly scared to reveal anything about home."EUNJIEUNJI continued, "I don't want to think about all those things that happened to us in the past, but they keep coming back to me every now and then. It actually makes me not want to hold a live broadcast as well."

She added, "But I can definitely show you guys my work studio. I'll turn the live broadcast on when I'm in places other than home, okay?"EUNJIRight then, one person listening to her live broadcast revealed the location of her house in the comment section.

This person not only just left one comment, but several comments that said, "You live in OOOOO apartment, EUNJI. I know it."

Fans first noticed these creepy comments, and let EUNJI know right away.

Instead of freaking out, EUNJI calmly responded, "Hey, weird person. Will you just stop watching my live broadcast? Don't worry, everyone. I'm going to report him/her."EUNJIFor over a year until the beginning of this year, Apink received a series of threats from a person who was identified as a man in his 30s living in Canada.

The police is trying to catch this person at the moment.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Apink' NAVER V LIVE, 'Official.Apink2011' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992