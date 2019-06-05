[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN & CHANYEOL to Make a Unit Debut Next Month

SEHUN and CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO are confirmed to make debut as a sub-unit of the group.On June 5, it was reported that CHANYEOL and SEHUN are set to make their debut as EXO's new sub-unit in July.Insiders revealed that CHANYEOL and SEHUN have recently finished filming the title track's music video and are busy adding a few last touches to their upcoming album.In response to the report, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment stated, "CHANYEOL and SEHUN are currently working hard to prepare for their first unit album, with the goal of releasing it in July. Please look forward to it."The two EXO members have already teamed up before through SM STATION, releasing 'We Young' in September 2018.The new sub-unit is the second one of the group after EXO-CBX (CHEN, BAEKHYUN, XIUMIN), and is the first duo ever.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)