SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Cannot Stop Staring at Their Fans Shaking Light Sticks About
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Cannot Stop Staring at Their Fans Shaking Light Sticks About

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.05 15:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Cannot Stop Staring at Their Fans Shaking Light Sticks About
JENO, JISUNG, RENJUN, and JAEMIN of K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM could not stop staring at their fans shaking the group's light sticks about at a joint concert.

On June 4, NCT's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled a new video of NCT DREAM on the group's official YouTube channel.

The video showed NCT DREAM members waiting around in the waiting room for their turn to perform at '2019 DREAM CONCERT', which took place on May 18.NCTWhile standing next to a glass door, JENO said, "A lot of our fans have come today. We can spot them from here by looking at the color of NCT's light stick."

Then, as JISUNG joined him, they both stared out the glass door together and repeatedly commented on how pretty their light sticks looked.NCTA couple of moments later, some members of NCT DREAM went out the glass door to get a better view of their fans.

RENJUN pointed at the fans and sent them a heart with his fingers, and JENO waved at them and said with a laugh, "Our fans are over there! But nobody is waving back to me."

JISUNG took a selfie against the wave of green lights and said, "Czenies (NCT's fan club NCTzen's nickname) look way too cute right now. I love the way they are all shaking their light sticks about like this. So adorable!"
 

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM is releasing a special track 'Don't Need Your Love' featuring English singer HRVY on June 6.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992