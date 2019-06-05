[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Members Cannot Stop Staring at Their Fans Shaking Light Sticks About

JENO, JISUNG, RENJUN, and JAEMIN of K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM could not stop staring at their fans shaking the group's light sticks about at a joint concert.On June 4, NCT's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled a new video of NCT DREAM on the group's official YouTube channel.The video showed NCT DREAM members waiting around in the waiting room for their turn to perform at '2019 DREAM CONCERT', which took place on May 18.While standing next to a glass door, JENO said, "A lot of our fans have come today. We can spot them from here by looking at the color of NCT's light stick."Then, as JISUNG joined him, they both stared out the glass door together and repeatedly commented on how pretty their light sticks looked.A couple of moments later, some members of NCT DREAM went out the glass door to get a better view of their fans.RENJUN pointed at the fans and sent them a heart with his fingers, and JENO waved at them and said with a laugh, "Our fans are over there! But nobody is waving back to me."JISUNG took a selfie against the wave of green lights and said, "Czenies (NCT's fan club NCTzen's nickname) look way too cute right now. I love the way they are all shaking their light sticks about like this. So adorable!"Meanwhile, NCT DREAM is releasing a special track 'Don't Need Your Love' featuring English singer HRVY on June 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)(SBS Star)