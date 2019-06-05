[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Reportedly Decides to Live in Japan for the Time Being

Singer/actress Koo Ha Ra is said to have flown out to Japan immediately after being discharged from the hospital.According to Edaily's report on May 5, Koo Ha Ra has departed for Japan as soon as she was discharged from the hospital.Koo Ha Ra did not inform her departure to media outlets and quietly left Korea, and it is said that she will stay in Japan for the time being.Currently, Koo Ha Ra does not have a management agency for her activities in Korea, after the termination of her contract with Contents Y back in January.She does have an agency for her promotions in Japan, and it is assumed that she has chosen to stay in Japan to recuperate with care from her Japanese agency.On May 26, Koo Ha Ra was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious at her house by her manager.After regaining her consciousness, Koo Ha Ra stated through her representative, "I'm truly sorry for causing concerns. I was feeling distressed due to various incidents that piled up. I will do my best to show a healthy side of myself by having a stronger mindset."Meanwhile, Koo Ha Ra and her ex-boyfriend 'Choi' are in a legal dispute over dating abuse.(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)