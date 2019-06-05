SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Solar Shows What a Life of a Busy K-pop Group Member Is Like
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Solar Shows What a Life of a Busy K-pop Group Member Is Like

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.05 14:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Solar Shows What a Life of a Busy K-pop Group Member Is Like
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's leader Solar revealed what her day is like when she is busy.

On May 30, Solar unveiled a new video on her YouTube channel.

The video was of Solar showing what her busy day looked like; she had filmed herself from the moment she had woken up until she returned home at the end of the day.
SolarSolar woke up at 7:46AM, then went to get her makeup and hair done at her agency after taking a shower at home.

While she was having breakfast, Solar said, "In May, our group gets invited to perform at lots of different events. We become quite busy. Today, I want to show you what my day looks like on one of the days in May."SolarAt around 12:00PM, she performed at an event held by one social commerce business, then she rehearsed her performances for '2019 DREAM CONCERT' at around 2:30PM.

After the rehearsal, she ate some tteok-bokki with her fellow MAMAMOO members on the bus.

At around 4PM, the bus that Solar, MAMAMOO members, and staff left Seoul to head to Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do, which was about 4-hour drive from Seoul.SolarSolar finished performing at a university festival in Changwon at around 9:30PM.

Without taking any rest, she went to another city in Gyeongsangnam-do called Gimhae.

It was 11:25PM by the time when Solar finished attending all events on this day.SolarFollowing that, she removed her makeup and hopped back on the bus to go back home.

When Solar got home, it was already 4:13AM, and she looked very exhausted.

A lot of her fans watched this video and they commented, "How often do you repeat this sort of day? I'm worried about your health, unnie.", "Oh wow... And this probably wasn't her busiest day as well. So hectic!", "Thank you for filming and sharing your day with us despite being super busy. Please take good care of yourself at all times!", and so on.
 

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO's concert '4season F/W in Taiwan' is set to take place on June 15 and 16.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '솔라시도 solarsido' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992