[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Solar Shows What a Life of a Busy K-pop Group Member Is Like

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's leader Solar revealed what her day is like when she is busy.On May 30, Solar unveiled a new video on her YouTube channel.The video was of Solar showing what her busy day looked like; she had filmed herself from the moment she had woken up until she returned home at the end of the day.Solar woke up at 7:46AM, then went to get her makeup and hair done at her agency after taking a shower at home.While she was having breakfast, Solar said, "In May, our group gets invited to perform at lots of different events. We become quite busy. Today, I want to show you what my day looks like on one of the days in May."At around 12:00PM, she performed at an event held by one social commerce business, then she rehearsed her performances for '2019 DREAM CONCERT' at around 2:30PM.After the rehearsal, she ate some tteok-bokki with her fellow MAMAMOO members on the bus.At around 4PM, the bus that Solar, MAMAMOO members, and staff left Seoul to head to Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do, which was about 4-hour drive from Seoul.Solar finished performing at a university festival in Changwon at around 9:30PM.Without taking any rest, she went to another city in Gyeongsangnam-do called Gimhae.It was 11:25PM by the time when Solar finished attending all events on this day.Following that, she removed her makeup and hopped back on the bus to go back home.When Solar got home, it was already 4:13AM, and she looked very exhausted.A lot of her fans watched this video and they commented, "How often do you repeat this sort of day? I'm worried about your health, unnie.", "Oh wow... And this probably wasn't her busiest day as well. So hectic!", "Thank you for filming and sharing your day with us despite being super busy. Please take good care of yourself at all times!", and so on.Meanwhile, MAMAMOO's concert '4season F/W in Taiwan' is set to take place on June 15 and 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= '솔라시도 solarsido' YouTube)(SBS Star)