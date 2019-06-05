[SBS Star] JIMIN's Friends Show Support at BTS' Wembley Concert with 'JIMIN Flag'

아니 친구분들 넘 욱기시넼ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 너무 당당하곸ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 슈퍼스타의 애티튜드ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/62OVzWzPqO — 꾹타민？？ (@kooktamin_jk) 2019년 6월 4일

Non-celebrity friends of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN recently attended the group's concert at Wembley Stadium, London with a special gift.On June 4, JIMIN shared a photo on BTS' official social media account with a caption that reads, "My dearest friends came to see our concert."The photo was of a huge poster with JIMIN and his friends' photos with a message, "Your hyungs are here!"In fact, the poster was actually a gigantic flag that his friends waved around on the day of the concert.Many ARMYs (BTS' fan club) who attended the Wembley concert spotted JIMIN's friends and shared photos and videos of their mini parade with the 'JIMIN Flag'.Fans commented, "What an extra & extremely supportive friends of JIMIN!", "They are so funny. A true attitude of a superstar.", "Amid people singing 'Young Forever' with 'Your hyungs are here' LOL!", and more.Meanwhile, BTS completed its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' 2-day concert at Wembley Stadium in success, and will be heading to Stade de France, Paris for another two shows.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'kooktamin_jk' Twitter, Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)