[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun & Jang Na-ra to Lead a New Drama Together as a Married Couple

Actor Lee Sang Yun and actress Jang Na-ra are leading a new drama together.On June 5, the production team of SBS' upcoming drama 'VIP' revealed that Lee Sang Yun and Jang Na-ra will be the ones leading their drama.'VIP' is an office drama that will depict the secretive lives of a team at a department store that manages VIP clients.Lee Sang Yun will play the role of 'Park Seong-jun' the team leader, who is prudent in every respect.Jang Na-ra has been cast to play a character named 'Na Jeong-sun', one of the members of the team and Park Seong-jun's wife.Park Seong-jun and Na Jeong-sun fell in love while working together then got married, but things start to fall apart after an unforeseen incident occurs to Na Jeong-sun one day.'VIP' marks Lee Sang Yun's return on small screen as an actor in about a year after his last drama 'About Time', while it is about four months for Jang Na-ra after 'The Last Empress'.Since it is Lee Sang Yun and Jang Na-ra's first time working with each other, many are looking forward to checking out the chemistry between the two.Meanwhile, 'VIP' is set to go on air this fall.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)