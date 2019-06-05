[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun & Jang Na-ra to Lead a New Drama Together as a Married Couple

Actor Lee Sang Yun and actress Jang Na-ra are leading a new drama together.
On June 5, the production team of SBS' upcoming drama 'VIP' revealed that Lee Sang Yun and Jang Na-ra will be the ones leading their drama.
'VIP' is an office drama that will depict the secretive lives of a team at a department store that manages VIP clients.Lee Sang Yun will play the role of 'Park Seong-jun' the team leader, who is prudent in every respect.
Jang Na-ra has been cast to play a character named 'Na Jeong-sun', one of the members of the team and Park Seong-jun's wife.
Park Seong-jun and Na Jeong-sun fell in love while working together then got married, but things start to fall apart after an unforeseen incident occurs to Na Jeong-sun one day.
'VIP' marks Lee Sang Yun's return on small screen as an actor in about a year after his last drama 'About Time', while it is about four months for Jang Na-ra after 'The Last Empress'.
Since it is Lee Sang Yun and Jang Na-ra's first time working with each other, many are looking forward to checking out the chemistry between the two.
Meanwhile, 'VIP' is set to go on air this fall.
(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)
(SBS Star)