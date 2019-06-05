SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Adore Mini-sized Official Light Sticks That They Can Carry Around All the Time
SBS뉴스

Fans are now obsessed with this miniature version of the official light stick that many K-pop artists such as BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, MONSTA X, and MAMAMOO have released.

Among K-pop fans, there are some items that are considered as a must-buy such as seasons greetings, DVDs, and photo cards.

However, there is one thing that they purchase way before getting their hands on all these items―their favorite K-pop group's official light stick which takes one's concert experience to a whole new level.

But the thing about light stick is that it lacks portability and one can never use it on a daily basis since it draws a lot of attention unless they are at a concert or a music show.

Fortunately, some management agencies came up with the most brilliant idea to solve this issue―shrinking it down to one fourth of its original size―and attached a key ring below it, so they can carry it around all the time.

The fans' reaction towards this genius invention was simply phenomenal and the management agencies were inundated with numerous orders after its release.

Let's take a look at some of these itsy-bitsy light sticks!

1. BTS
Light SticksLight Sticks
2. BLACKPINK
Light SticksLight Sticks
3. EXO
Light SticksLight Sticks
4. MONSTA X
Light SticksLight Sticks
5. MAMAMOO
Light SticksLight Sticks
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'Watashiafryna' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
