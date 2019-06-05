[SBS Star] BTS JIN Releases 'This Night' for the '2019 BTS FESTA'

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS are going wild at JIN's newest release, 'This Night'.On June 5, JIN released a song titled 'This Night' as part of the group's '2019 BTS FESTA'.JIN wrote, "Hello, this is JIN. This is a song that I wrote while thinking of my pets. It is the first time I've written my own song, and I hope you enjoy listening to it. I'll work hard on more music so that I can present a good one to you. Thank you, ARMY."Shortly after the release, fans around the world shared the excitement by trending multiple hashtags including '#THISNIGHTbyJIN', '#ByJinIsComing', '#이밤ByJin', and more.'BTS FESTA' is an annual event where BTS members celebrate their debut anniversary with their beloved fans, ARMY.The annual celebration includes fan meeting events, family photos of the members, solo releases, video content, and more.You can listen to JIN's sentimental ballad track 'This Night' below.(Credit= 'BTS' Soundcloud, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)