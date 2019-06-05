SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gets Ripped off While Buying Gifts for JIN but Never Notices It?
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gets Ripped off While Buying Gifts for JIN but Never Notices It?

작성 2019.06.05 17:28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gets Ripped off While Buying Gifts for JIN but Never Notices It?
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN cracked up his fans while purchasing a present for JIN in one traditional market in Dubai.

Recently, a post titled, 'JIMIN smiles without realizing that he has been ripped off at the market in Dubai' caught the eyes of many.

In the post, there were numerous clips of JIMIN taken three years ago when BTS did a shoot in Dubai for the group's photobook.
JIMINJIMINJIMIN first got so excited by the idea of going to the market with his fellow members and buy a present for his secret friend JIN, but after finding out that he has to go shopping all by himself, he got a bit disappointed.

Fortunately, JIMIN got back to his normal self in a jiffy and started to browse the shop with a big smile on his face.
JIMINJIMINWhen he came across a wooden box that screams Dubai, JIMIN picked it up, turned to the camera, and said, "I'm going to give this to JIN."
JIMINHowever, what he was not aware of was JIN's reaction he has shown earlier while looking at the exact same item―"That's the last thing that I want."
JIMINJIMINThe salesman asked him to pay 380 dirham (approximately 103 dollars) for the wooden box and the ornaments he chose but when JIMIN revealed that he only has 255 dirham (approximately 69 dollars), he gladly lowered the price and handed them over for the price he asked.

The fans who watched these clips commented, "You can't reveal how much you have! That's like negotiation 101.", "Well, at least he's happy.", "But he looks so cute though.", and many more.
JIMINBut on the bright side, JIN loved his presents and JIMIN never found out that he got ripped off. 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
