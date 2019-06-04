[SBS Star] BTS V's Amazing Look with a Beret Flutters Fans' Hearts

Fans are amazed at how well V of K-pop boy group BTS pulls a beret off.On June 2, the second day of BTS' stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' took place at Wembley Stadium, London.At one point during the concert, V came up on the stage with a yellow beret.Not only is a beret a fashionable item that is considered uneasy to pull off, but also the color yellow is thought to be one of the hardest colors to look good with.Despite that, V managed to look unbelievably gorgeous with the yellow beret.Previously on May 4 when BTS held 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, V boasted his jaw-dropping charms with a slightly different type of yellow beret as well.Actually, V loves wearing a beret to places and owns a surprising number of berets.So far, he has never once failed to look great in any of his berets; he looked stunning every time.Perhaps, a conclusion can be made here: V can pull off a beret remarkably well like nobody else is able to.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to visit Paris, France to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' this Friday.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'Miracle_1230V' 'horizon_9597' 'NUNAV1995' 'BeMyDessert_V' Twitter)(SBS Star)