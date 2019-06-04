SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V's Amazing Look with a Beret Flutters Fans' Hearts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V's Amazing Look with a Beret Flutters Fans' Hearts

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.04 18:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Vs Amazing Look with a Beret Flutters Fans Hearts
Fans are amazed at how well V of K-pop boy group BTS pulls a beret off.

On June 2, the second day of BTS' stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' took place at Wembley Stadium, London.

At one point during the concert, V came up on the stage with a yellow beret.

Not only is a beret a fashionable item that is considered uneasy to pull off, but also the color yellow is thought to be one of the hardest colors to look good with.

Despite that, V managed to look unbelievably gorgeous with the yellow beret.VPreviously on May 4 when BTS held 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, V boasted his jaw-dropping charms with a slightly different type of yellow beret as well. VVActually, V loves wearing a beret to places and owns a surprising number of berets.

So far, he has never once failed to look great in any of his berets; he looked stunning every time.

Perhaps, a conclusion can be made here: V can pull off a beret remarkably well like nobody else is able to.VVVMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to visit Paris, France to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' this Friday.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'Miracle_1230V' 'horizon_9597' 'NUNAV1995' 'BeMyDessert_V' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992