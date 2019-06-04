SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Criticize Lee Kwang Soo of Being Stingy & He Reveals This Information
Actor Lee Kwang Soo revealed that he is in fact an owner of an expensive car.

On June 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast mentioned Lee Kwang Soo's recent trip to Japan.Running ManDuring the talk, Yu Jae Seok said, "Kwang Soo, you recently went on a trip to Japan with Kim Woo Bin, Zo In Sung, Bae Seong Woo, and D.O., right?"

He continued, "But how come a lot of media outlets left you out in their articles? It seemed like they didn't even know you were there with them."

Yang Se Chan commented, "That's right. Plus, I saw photos of Kwang Soo carrying way more things in his hands than them. Were you there to carry their luggage?"Running ManTo this, Lee Kwang Soo responded, "What are you talking about? That's because I actually packed a lot for myself."

Then, HAHA playfully asked, "What did you do in Japan? Did you guest on a television show? Haven't you made enough money?"Running ManLee Kwang Soo laughed and said, "My life isn't centered around money, you know. I'm not that type of guy!"

He continued to prove he was not stingy, "You are being so ridiculous. I have an expensive car at home. It's even imported!" 
 

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo's new movie 'Inseparable Bros' was unveiled on May 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)  
