[SBS Star] Yulhee Says She Has No Regrets Leaving Her Idol Career Behind

K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee shared her thoughts on her marriage life and hopes for the future.On June 4, International bnt unveiled Yulhee's pictorial and interview online.Throughout her interview, Yulhee confessed that she still heads over heels for her husband, K-pop boy band FTISLAND's Choi Min Hwan.Yulhee said, "When I'm with him, my heart still beats fast. I only want to show him my best side.When asked about her pregnancy, Yulhee explained that she told Choi Min Hwan first.She said, "I was touched when my husband said that we have to have the child no matter what," and shared, "I'd be perfectly fine with more children right this moment. Since our first child is a son, I want a daughter for our second child."About her thoughts on returning to the K-pop industry, Yulhee confessed, "I never want to go back. Of course the moments I had on stage were precious and joyful, but there were many other aspects and struggles that were difficult to endure."She continued, "So I have no regrets on deciding to leave the group. I don't have any plans to return to the industry, as I'm content and thankful with just appearing on 'Mr. House Husband'."Yulhee and Choi Min Hwan confirmed their relationship in September 2017, and Yulhee departed from LABOUM shortly after.Yulhee gave birth to their first child Jae Yul in June 2018, and the couple held their belated wedding ceremony in October.They are the youngest K-pop idol couple to get married and have a child.(Credit= International bnt/SBS funE, 'yul._.hee' Instagram)(SBS Star)