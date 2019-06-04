SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Are Totally in Love with Kim So Hyun's Short Hair
Actress Kim So Hyun made a dramatic change to her hairstyle from long hair to short hair.

Recently, Kim So Hyun shared new posts on her social media that surprised all her followers.

The posts showed Kim So Hyun looking right into her camera in a car.
Kim So HyunHer followers initially did not notice her new hairstyle, then when they noticed it, they gasped in surprise.

It was because Kim So Hyun had kept it long for years.

But it seemed many of them liked Kim So Hyun with short hair.

Soon enough, such comments were found under Kim So Hyun's posts, "She looks just as beautiful!", "For a few minutes, I kept on repeating, 'What? Did she really cut her hair?' She looked bad or anything, I was simply shocked that she had cut it that short!", "Short hair suits her well! Makes her look more mature for some reason.", and so on.
 

Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun recently confirmed to star in a romantic comedy drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' that is planned to be broadcast in September.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
