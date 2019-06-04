SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Confirms to Lead a New Crime Film
[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Confirms to Lead a New Crime Film

It has been confirmed that actor Yoo Ah In will be starring in a new crime film.

On June 3, the production team of an upcoming crime film 'Without Any Sound' (literal translation) unveiled who the leading characters are going to be played by.

They revealed, "Yoo Ah In and another actor Yoo Jae-myung have decided to join our film as leads."Yoo Ah InYoo Ah In and Yoo Jae Myung will act as people making a living by cleaning the mess up of gang members.

Then, one day, the two men unexpectedly get involved in crime.Yoo Ah InThe movie will be directed by newly-debuted director Hong Eu Jung, who directed an award-winning short film 'Habitat' in 2017.

It will be the first time for Yoo Ah In and Yoo Jae-myung to be working with each other.

However, they both have previously taken part in many crime films in the past that a lot of moviegoers have no doubt in believing their acting will create another great movie. Yoo Ah InMeanwhile, 'Without Any Sound' is scheduled to begin shooting in July.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'hongsick' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
